MP: Love Jihad Case Unfolds In Jhabua, Woman Alleges Rape And Religious Conversion

Jhabua (MAdhya Pradesh): A disturbing case of Love Jihad has come to the fore in Jhabua district, where one person belonging to the minority community allegedly lured a woman from Mandleshwar town in Khargone district, promising marriage, but later raping her and refusing to marry unless she embraced his religion.

The victim, who hails from Mandleshwar, met the accused, Ahmed Ali when he visited her home on January 7, 2023. They exchanged numbers and began talking, eventually discussing marriage. After two months of conversations, Ahmed visited Mandleshwar on February 26, 2023, and took her to Jhabua, claiming they would marry.

However, upon reaching Jhabua, Ahmed allegedly kept her in a government residence and raped her. When the victim pressed him for marriage, Ahmed initially pretended but later insisted she divorce her husband first. Even after she complied, Ahmed did not marry her, instead demanding her conversion to Islam as a condition for marriage. In November 2023, Ahmed claimed to have lost his job and asked the victim to leave. Despite promises of marriage, he did not return.

On February 10, 2024, the victim gave birth to a boy, but Ahmed did not even come to see the child. When she returned to his house, she was turned away. The victim filed a case with the help of Bajrang Dal workers at Jhabua police station. Jhabua police registered the case under sections 366, 376, 376(2)(N), 506 IPC, and 3(2)(V), 3(1)(W)(I) of the ST-SC Act, and transferred it to Mandleshwar. Jhabua Kotwali in-charge Rajusingh Baghel confirmed the registration of the case based on the woman's report.