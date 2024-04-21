 MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kukshi Prepares For Polls; Campaigns To Ensure High Voter Turnout
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, April 21, 2024, 10:33 PM IST
article-image

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 2,47,152 voters, including 1,22,016 males, 1,25,135 females and one other voter, are set to cast their ballots in the Dhar-Mhow Lok Sabha constituency on May 13, from 7 am to 6 pm. This year's voter demographics show over 3,000 more female voters than male voters in the Kukshi assembly constituency.

District election officer and collector Priyank Mishra, along with ARO and SDM Pramod Singh Gurjar, have been conducting voter awareness campaigns to ensure high voter turnout. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, 71.24% of voters exercised their franchise.

article-image

However, in the 2023 assembly elections, voter participation increased to 74.85%, with 76.84% male and 72.90% female turnout. Voting will take place at 273 polling stations in Kukshi, Dahi and Nisarpur, with 94 stations in Kukshi, 97 in Dahi and 82 in Nisarpur. To accommodate voters, 32 stations are in urban areas and 241 are in rural areas.

Basic facilities, including tin sheds, shade and adequate drinking water, will be available at all polling stations. For those with over 40% disability and seniors above 85 years who cannot visit polling stations, arrangements are in place for polling teams to collect their votes.

Kukshi tehsildar Sahdev More and Dahi tehsildar Kashiram Vaskale lead the preparations. Election media officers Manoj Sadhu and Irfan Mansoori also encouraged the voters.

