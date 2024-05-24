 MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Full-Proof Arrangements In Counting Of Votes Achieved
MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Full-Proof Arrangements In Counting Of Votes Achieved

Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan inspected the arrangements made at the counting place in Nehru Stadium.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, May 24, 2024, 07:22 AM IST
article-image
MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Full-Proof Arrangements In Counting Of Votes Achieved | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For the counting of votes of Lok-Sabha elections 2024 of the city parliamentary seat, full-proof arrangements have been made at the counting venue in Nehru Stadium. Counting tables have been placed at all 9 counting halls there. The strong rooms are being monitored 24X7 by CC cameras along with 3-layered black cat security.

Chief Electoral Officer of the State Anupam Rajan reached the city on Thursday and took stock of preparations made for counting of votes. He did inspection of the counting venue set up at the Nehru Stadium. Collector and District Election Officer Asheesh Singh informed him about necessary arrangements made for counting of votes. Rajan obtained information by discussing with each ARO.

Deputy District Election Officer Rajendra Raghuvanshi was also present on this occasion. Chief Electoral Officer Rajan visited the counting rooms made assembly-wise and took stock of preparations. He also saw preparations being made for counting of postal ballots and security arrangements of the strong room.

He took information about the counting table, number of staff engaged in counting, security arrangements, number of postal ballots etc. Rajan also saw live CCTV display of strong room for representatives of candidates in the counting venue and the arrangements for monitoring the strong room from there itself.

Rajan also gave necessary instructions for stronger and better arrangements. He gave instructions to ensure that there should be continuous supply of electricity on the day of counting and that the counting work is not affected due to any reason. He said that all arrangements at the counting venue should operate smoothly.

