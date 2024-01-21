1st Since 1947 Independence Day: Temporary License Issued To Firecracker Shops As MP Gears For Ayodhya Celebration

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Across various districts, authorities have taken a bold step by issuing temporary licenses to firecracker shops, and experts are noting this as a historic development. Remarkably, this marks the first instance since independence where such licenses have been extended for occasions other than Diwali.

Ayodhya is all set to celebrate Diwali once again, just 74 days after the nation marked the festival on November 10, 2023. This time, the festivities are in anticipation of the consecration of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya. The Ram Temple Trust has urged people to join in the celebration, decking the markets with diyas, saffron flags, decorative garlands, and crackers.

Merchants are excitedly reporting a surge in advance orders, a phenomenon unseen outside the Diwali-Dussehra season. Temporary licenses have been issued for firecracker shops in districts, a move not witnessed since independence.

Anil Bhana, the SDM of Javra in Ratlam district, emphasized the need for enthusiasm, stating that 250 shops have been granted licenses to ensure a vibrant celebration on January 22. Bhopal, home to the largest wholesale firecracker market in Bairagarh, anticipates around 900 shops lighting up the city for Diwali. Temporary licenses have been issued in various areas, including 15 in Bairagarh, 2 in Karond, 3 on Narmadapuram Road, and 1 on Bairasia Road.

Daulat Ram Sabnani, the President of the Wholesale Firecracker Association, predicts a booming business this time, attributing the demand to the combination of Diwali and wedding season. Warehouses and stores are stocked with sufficient inventory, and traders expect a turnover of 5 to 7 crore rupees in Bhopal alone.