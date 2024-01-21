 1st Since 1947 Independence Day: Temporary License Issued To Firecracker Shops As MP Gears For Ayodhya Celebration
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndore1st Since 1947 Independence Day: Temporary License Issued To Firecracker Shops As MP Gears For Ayodhya Celebration

1st Since 1947 Independence Day: Temporary License Issued To Firecracker Shops As MP Gears For Ayodhya Celebration

Merchants are excitedly reporting a surge in advance orders, a phenomenon unseen outside the Diwali-Dussehra season

Harshita RawatUpdated: Sunday, January 21, 2024, 12:09 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Across various districts, authorities have taken a bold step by issuing temporary licenses to firecracker shops, and experts are noting this as a historic development. Remarkably, this marks the first instance since independence where such licenses have been extended for occasions other than Diwali.

Ayodhya is all set to celebrate Diwali once again, just 74 days after the nation marked the festival on November 10, 2023. This time, the festivities are in anticipation of the consecration of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya. The Ram Temple Trust has urged people to join in the celebration, decking the markets with diyas, saffron flags, decorative garlands, and crackers.

Merchants are excitedly reporting a surge in advance orders, a phenomenon unseen outside the Diwali-Dussehra season. Temporary licenses have been issued for firecracker shops in districts, a move not witnessed since independence.

Read Also
Indore: Three World Records Set In Painting  Exhibition Based On Life Of Shri Ram
article-image

Anil Bhana, the SDM of Javra in Ratlam district, emphasized the need for enthusiasm, stating that 250 shops have been granted licenses to ensure a vibrant celebration on January 22. Bhopal, home to the largest wholesale firecracker market in Bairagarh, anticipates around 900 shops lighting up the city for Diwali. Temporary licenses have been issued in various areas, including 15 in Bairagarh, 2 in Karond, 3 on Narmadapuram Road, and 1 on Bairasia Road.

Daulat Ram Sabnani, the President of the Wholesale Firecracker Association, predicts a booming business this time, attributing the demand to the combination of Diwali and wedding season. Warehouses and stores are stocked with sufficient inventory, and traders expect a turnover of 5 to 7 crore rupees in Bhopal alone.

Read Also
Bhopal: 'Pran Pratishtha' Of Ram Lalla In Ayodhya Is Like Diwali For All, Says MP CM Mohan Yadav
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Cricket Association Former Secretary Loses Life While Undergoing Treatment

MP Cricket Association Former Secretary Loses Life While Undergoing Treatment

1st Since 1947 Independence Day: Temporary License Issued To Firecracker Shops As MP Gears For...

1st Since 1947 Independence Day: Temporary License Issued To Firecracker Shops As MP Gears For...

Indore: Apartment Residents Catch Woman Fleeing After Committing Theft

Indore: Apartment Residents Catch Woman Fleeing After Committing Theft

Free Press 13th 'On Spot Painting' Competition: Over 4.5k Lil Artists Tint FP Premises With...

Free Press 13th 'On Spot Painting' Competition: Over 4.5k Lil Artists Tint FP Premises With...

Indore Smart City Gets Recognition From WRI India

Indore Smart City Gets Recognition From WRI India