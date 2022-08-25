e-Paper Get App

MP: Leopard found dead in forest range in Khargone dist

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 12:02 AM IST
Dead Leopard | Representative Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A leopard was found dead with its body mutilated under the bridge of Kunda river under Bistan forest range of Khargone district on Tuesday.

As per further details, the leopard was found by villagers yesterday after which they informed forest officials. Upon getting information, forest officials rushed and the carcass was seized and sent for autopsy.

A case was made under relevant sections of the relevant act against unknown persons. The leopard was around two-year-old and the carcass appears to be at least two to three days old.

The post-mortem was conducted by a team of veterinarians headed by Dr Ashok Kumar Sule on Wednesday. The last rites were conducted here at the Forest Rest House premises of Pipljhopain in the presence of the chief forest conservator circle, divisional forest officer Khargone, deputy divisional forest officer Bistan and other staff.

