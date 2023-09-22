MP: Land Mafia Active In Nagda, Thanks To Admin Apathy

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Nagda tehsil under Ujjain district, off late, has been in the news over land grab, thanks to apathy of the local administration. Land mafias have not only been grabbing government but private-owned land with audacity.

Reports said that neither officials from civil administration nor police have been taking cognizance of this illegal practice despite several complaints. Local people said that due to a lack of action from the administration, land mafia has become more active in the past few weeks. The worst affected are poor and marginalised people and farmers. It is noteworthy that as per the order of the collector, strict action has been initiated against the land mafia and encroachers on the government land.

However, due to the apathy of the local administration and officials, the land mafia is indiscriminately occupying on the government lands. Dinesh Solanki, a resident said thatland mafias have encroached upon a government land located behind Nisarg Uddhyan (garden) by constructing a boundary wall. The question arises as to why the administration took so long to take action.

Not only on these venues, but land mafia is expanding its tentacles across the tehsil and has been encroaching on government land worth over crores.