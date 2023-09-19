MP: Kshipra Recedes But Temples On River Banks Still Half-Submerged

Half sub-merged temples on the banks of Ram Ghat as Kshipra started receding in Ujjain on Monday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Kshipra River receded here on Monday but the temples located near its banks were still half-submerged in water.

A priest said that the water level was reduced on Monday and some visitors took a bath towards Gayatri Temple here.

The water level has almost reduced to half compared to Sunday. There is a lot of water and mud at the Ram Ghat currently, cleaning will be done. The water level is likely to reduce more by the afternoon, he said.

Meanwhile, local people said that the Kshipra River was in spate for three days and its water level was reduced after 4 am on Monday.

The Prajapati Dharamshala, which is situated at Ram Ghat, was completely submerged and about 12 feet of water had accumulated here. Several temples situated near Ram Ghat were completely submerged on Sunday.

The district administration was also on alert mode and made necessary arrangements for the safety of the people. The administration had also urged the residents to avoid visiting waterlogged spots in the district.

