MP: Khetia Celebrates Centurion’s Remarkable Life

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of International Day of Older Persons, Khetia celebrated the remarkable life of Jadi Bai Jai Singh Gawli, a 102-year-old resident of Ashok Road. Jadi Bai, originally from Kathiawar, Gujarat, has spent majority of her life in Khetia, where she has become an integral part of the community.

Despite her age, Jadi Bai continues to enjoy good health and exudes happiness. She is often seen embarking on religious pilgrimages, covering thousands of kilometres with her devoted sons by her side.

Her strong faith in the power of God played a pivotal role in her recovery when she contracted COVID-19 during the second wave at the age of 99. Under the guidance of doctors from the COVID Care Centre in Khetia, she defied odds and returned home to her loving family, blessing them with her presence.

Jadi Bai has three sons - Nanaka Bhai, Arjun Bhai and Ranchhod Bhai - who dote on their mother and are deeply inspired by her. Despite crossing the incredible milestone of 102 years, Jadi Bai continues to surprise her family with her zest for life. Her sons marvel at her resilience, noting that new teeth have even started coming out at her age. Jadi Bai's presence has not only enriched her immediate family but has also played a significant role in passing on values to the second and third generations.

On this special day dedicated to honouring the elderly, the town came together to salute Jadi Bai for her remarkable journey and the invaluable life lessons she imparts to all who have the privilege of knowing her.

