MP: Khargone to take on Dhar in semi-final 

FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Under the aegis of IDCA, an inter-district leather ball cricket match was played between Dhar and Alirajpur on the second day of the tournament. The match was inaugurated by BJP district president Rajendra Rathore and Barwah MLA Sachin Birla.

Dhar team won the toss and the match by defeating Alirajpur by 73 runs to enter the semi-final.

Addressing the event, Birla told that the government is committed to promoting sports in the Nimar region, especially among school students and every possible help will be done. On this occasion, IDCA vice president Manoj Raghuvanshi, IDCA secretary Mannu Goswami, advocate Ravindra Yadav and Santosh Patidar were present.

The first semi-final match between Khargone and Dhar will be played on Wednesday. ASP Manish Khatri and social worker Trilok Dandir are expected to be the chief guests at the semi-final.