MP: Khargone Police Foil Burglary Plot, Arrest Eight Members Of Notorious Bagh-Tanda Dacoit Gang

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The police in Khargone have arrested eight people for allegedly being a part of a notorious Bagh-Tanda dacoit gang that was planning to burglary at a ginning factory, an official said. On June 6, Maingaon police received information about the presence of 6-7 armed criminals at an isolated place behind a warehouse built in front of Lula Baba Phate.

A team of police rushed to the spot, foiled their plan and nabbed eight criminals. Two pistols with live cartridges, a sharp knife, two submachine guns, an iron wire cutter, and a lock-breaking tool were seized from them. Those arrested are Shankar Anare, Jilu Anare, Mukesh Bilwal, Sunil Chauhan, Gaju Devka, Bhuru Makwana, Hariya Singer and Lalsingh Fakriya. During interrogation, they admitted to a robbery at a house located at Damkheda Colony on May 24.

Following police remand, goods (gold jewellery) and cash worth Rs 4 lakh looted from Damkheda were seized from the residence of the accused. The accused were being questioned about other robberies incidents in nearby districts as well. Apart from this, Shubham Namdev, Kaluram Talware, Dinesh Patidar, Hasir Shah and Laxman Lohre, involved in the Damkheda robbery, have also been arrested separately. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the other criminals who are at large.