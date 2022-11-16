MP: Khargone district admin to demolish all structures

FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): On November 11, action was taken by the district administration in Nimrani on the illegal collection and sale of diesel and mixed liquid and wheat and urea. In this whole incident, an FIR has been registered for illegal storage of wheat and urea without a lot number. In the entire incident, Khargone district collector Kumar Purushottam said that nine samples of diesel, petrol and mixed liquid have been sent to Bhopal for lab testing. The test report of the samples is likely to come in the next two days. Based on the report, a third FIR can be lodged.

Along with this, during the investigation in Nimrani area, all the buildings and other constructions related to illegal business will also be demolished. Collector Kumar said that in the investigation it was found that all the constructions are illegal. Where there is land there is no construction. The construction has been done at some other place and without permission. All illegal constructions will be demolished.

Earlier, on November 11, teams of four departments including administrative officials and police cracked down on Balaji Biodiesel Pump along with three godowns located near Nimrani industrial area of Khargone district seizing fuel worth Rs 4 to 5 crore being illegally stored for sale purposes. Apart from this, urea and PDS wheat have also been recovered.