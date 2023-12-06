MP: Khargone Aims To Eradicate Malnutrition From District

Malnutrition | Representational Picture

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of project officers was convened under the chairmanship of district collector Karmaveer Sharma on Tuesday to review government welfare schemes in detail to eradicate malnutrition from the district.

Women and child development department district programme officer Ratna Sharma and assistant director Monica Baghel were present at the meeting.

During the meeting, Anganwadi workers and supervisors were given overall responsibility to improve the health of malnourished children and prepare profiles of all severely malnourished children.

They were directed to visit these children regularly to review their health and update that information on Google Sheets. The updated information will be reviewed at the district level.

Along with this, instructions were given to provide benefits to the families of malnourished children as per their eligibility from the government's beneficiary schemes.

During the meeting, the collector also reviewed various government schemes such as Ladli Lakshmi Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Matrivandana Yojana and directed the concerned officials to meet the target of beneficiaries within a given time frame.

He also directed concerned departments to update the information of received applications under the schemes on online portals as well.

Collector Sharma also directed to ensure the timely registration of pregnant mothers under the Pradhan Mantri Matrivandana Yojana and provide them with timely grant installments to reduce maternal and child mortality.

He said that the registration of pregnant mothers, distribution of grant installment, and complete vaccination of the child after delivery should be monitored.

