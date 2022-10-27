e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Khajrana temple shop goes for Rs 2.47L per sq-foot

MP: Khajrana temple shop goes for Rs 2.47L per sq-foot

69.50 sq-ft shop attracts Rs 1.72 cr bid for 30-yr lease.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 27, 2022, 12:00 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A puja material selling shop ad measuring just 69.50 square feet and located in the famous Khajrana Ganesh Temple complex in Indore city has attracted a whopping bid of Rs 1.72 crore for a 30-year-lease, way above the base price of Rs 30 lakh, an official of the shrine said on Wednesday.

This makes it one of the highest rates offered for a commercial property in the country, he said.

Participating in the tendering process for the property, a local resident offered to pay Rs 1.72 crore for the shop '1-A', the highest bid received for the outlet, for taking it on lease for a period of 30 years, the official said.

The temple is the owner of the shop and its actual area is 69.50 square feet, which means the man has paid Rs 2.47 lakh per square foot, he said.

As per lease conditions, the shop can be used only for selling flowers, 'prasad' (devotional offering) and other puja material, the official said.

The tendering process was completed under the supervision of the Indore Development Authority (IDA).

For leasing the outlet, the minimum base price was fixed at Rs 30 lakh by the temple authorities which means the shop attracted a bid which was six-time more than the base rate.

A large number of devotees visit the Khajrana Temple every day from Madhya Pradesh and also other parts of the country and shops near the shrine selling flowers, 'prasad' and puja material do a brisk business.

Read Also
Bhopal: Citizen complains burning sensation in eyes, breathing people due to excessive chlorine leak...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

MP: Khajrana temple shop goes for Rs 2.47L per sq-foot

MP: Khajrana temple shop goes for Rs 2.47L per sq-foot

MP: AIIMS-B aspirant gets caste certificate in 30 minutes

MP: AIIMS-B aspirant gets caste certificate in 30 minutes

Khargone tanker blast: 17 injured including four teenagers and a child admitted to MY Hospital

Khargone tanker blast: 17 injured including four teenagers and a child admitted to MY Hospital

MP: Mera Number Kab Ayega? Asks MY Burn Unit waiting for ‘official’ inauguration

MP: Mera Number Kab Ayega? Asks MY Burn Unit waiting for ‘official’ inauguration

Indore: 4-day Chhath Mahaparv to begin in city with ‘Nahai-Khai’ tomorrow

Indore: 4-day Chhath Mahaparv to begin in city with ‘Nahai-Khai’ tomorrow