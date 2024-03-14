MP: Kanjar Attacks Mining Department Officials In Shajapur (WATCH)

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): A group of kanjars allegedly attacked the officials of mining department in Subhash Nagar village of Mohammadpur Machhnai gram panchayat, Kalapipal tehsil on Thursday. The altercation unfolded when the officials attempted to halt illegal excavation activities near a riverside in the village. The confrontation resulted in chaos and injuries.

The trouble began when the mining officer's vehicle was targeted with stones by unidentified individuals, allegedly termed as kanjars while attempting to stop unauthorised excavation. Angry villagers joined in, attacking the officers and causing damage to government vehicles. A civilian sustained injuries during the clash.

The root cause of the conflict lies in a dispute over royalty recovery linked to ongoing excavation work in the village. The department, led by district mining officer Arif Khan, sought to seize a poklane machine reportedly involved in illicit activities near the river area close to Mohammadpur Machhnai village. However, their efforts were met with fierce opposition from villagers who accused the officials of colluding with private contractors.

The situation quickly escalated, with stones being hurled and vehicles vandalised. One individual from the Kanjar community suffered severe injuries, further intensifying the gravity of the situation.

Authorities swiftly responded to the scene, with Shujalpur in-charge SDM Satyendra Kumar Singh, SDOP Pintu Kumar Baghel, Kalapipal police station in-charge Jitendra Verma along with staff and additional police forces deployed to restore order. However, it was revealed that the department's team arrived without adequate preparation and lacked coordination with local administrative and police authorities.

Notably, as investigations into the incident continue, the community grapples with the aftermath of the violent clash. The incident underscores the complexities surrounding resource management and law enforcement in the region, highlighting the need for better coordination and dialogue between authorities and local communities to prevent such incidents in the future.