MP July 15 Monsoon Updates: Alert Issued For 15 Districts Including Indore, Ujjain; State Receives 27% Of Overall Rainfall So Far |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is experiencing intense rainfall across many districts, including Bhopal, Indore, and Ujjain. This rainfall is back in the state due to three weather systems - the Monsoon Trough, Western Disturbances, and Cyclonic Circulation - all prevailing over the state.

Bhopal witnessed rainfall early on Monday morning and continued heavily until noon. Over 15 districts, including Indore and Ujjain, are on high alert because of this heavy rainfall.

Later in the afternoon, there could be showers in Neemuch, Betul, Pandhurna, Narsinghpur, Tikamgarh, and Chhatarpur. People are advised to stay updated with weather forecasts and follow safety guidelines.

Alert issued on Monday

The Meteorological Department has issued alerts for heavy rainfall in Dhar, Indore, Kharagpur, Dewas, and Chhindwara in the next few hours. They have warned about possible thunderstorms and lightning.

Residents in Ratlam, Mandsaur, Jabalpur, Alirajpur, Badwani, Narmadapuram, Balaghat, Morena, Shivpuri, Raeesen, Bhimbetka, and Khargone may also experience strong winds.

High chances of lightning strike

As per Dr Surendran, there is a period of lightning strike or flashing in the entire state. In such a situation, people have been advised to take precautions. A few days ago, the active trough line had gone much above the state.

Heavy rainfall in coming days

According to IMD Bhopal’s senior scientist Divya E. Surendran, the Monsoon Trough has moved slightly southwards and is expected to continue towards Bengal. A Cyclonic Circulation is currently over Gujarat, and Western Disturbances are also active. These weather conditions are likely to cause heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh in the coming days.

So far, Madhya Pradesh has received 10.2 inches of rain on average, which is about 27% of the expected seasonal rainfall.