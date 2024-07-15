WAY FORWARD | Marching Towards A Greener Indore; Remarkable Commitment To Environment On Display At Reoti Range

Thousands of people gather at Reoti Range on Sunday to support the plantation drive which resulted in planting over 11 lakh trees making a new world record | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Reliving the old days, people of Indore experienced a fairytale just like the scene from their Hindi textbook poem “Yah kadamb ka Ped” instilled the value of plantation as well as nurturing the bond between a mother and her child. The scene at Reoti range was no different than the rhyme where people planted a tree each devoting it to their mothers.

A total of 12 lakh trees were planted during the drive. To some, the plantation drive was an inspiration to achieve the World Record title, while for some it was a family holiday. Despite the varying nature of their beliefs, the aim of planting a tree united the people displaying a remarkable commitment to the environment.

Collector Asheesh Singh and IMC commissioner Shivam Verma plant saplings at Reoti Range | FP Photo

Indore residents gathered at Reoti Range on Sunday to participate in the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign, aiming to create a world record by planting 11 lakh trees. This initiative, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, not only seeks to honour mothers but also aims to significantly increase the city's green cover.

NCC’s air wing cadets show enthusiasm for the plantation drive | FP Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the event by planting a Peepal tree in memory of his late mother, Kusum Ben Shah. The tree plantation programme officially commenced at 6 am with Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav performing ceremonial worship. Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat oversaw the preparations, while Collector Ashish Singh and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Shivam Verma also participated by planting trees.

The Reoti Range was divided into nine zones and 100 sub-zones to efficiently manage the massive tree plantation effort. Participants included the BSF, various societies, social organisations, educational institutions, youth, NCC cadets, and school students, all contributing with great enthusiasm. Kailash Vijayvargiya encouraged participants through a control room, fostering a vibrant and festive atmosphere.

Medicos participate in the plantation drive | FP Photo

Manoj Bhhate, resident of Mountburg said, “The plantation drive inspired me to plant at least 5 saplings which indicate each member of my family. We all planted a tree in the name and honour of our mother. We have been participating in the plantation drive regularly but it is the first time we ever saw such a gathering.”

Families participate in the planation drive with Tricolour | ANANDSHIVRE

Families and individuals, including children, youth, and the elderly, gathered at the site, some turning the event into a family outing. “Today's record-breaking tree plantation event under the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign not only aims to increase Indore's green cover but also sets a benchmark for community-driven environmental initiatives,” said Pintu Joshi, resident of Sampat Hills Many people visited with their mothers, while others planned a family trip to the Reoti Range, making the event a memorable and heartfelt occasion.

Students’ group plants sapling at Reoti Range | ANANDSHIVRE

Slogans for environmental protection filled the air as participants planted trees with drums and placards in hand. Comprehensive arrangements for drinking water, food, medical aid, control rooms, and parking were made to ensure the event ran smoothly, supported by a dedicated team of volunteers, officers, and employees.

People plant trees and appeal to others to participate in the drive to save mother Earth | FP Photo

NRI Participation

A group of NRI who were in the city participate in the drive registering their contribution | FP Photo

More than 100 NRIs from the UAE, USA, and UK also joined the campaign, showcasing global support for the environmental cause.

BSF Contribution

BSF soldiers plant trees at Reoti Range with a spirit of supporting ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign | FP Photo

Over 2,000 BSF soldiers planted thousands of trees, with Deputy Commandant Rakesh Meena highlighting their enthusiastic participation.

NCC Involvement

More than 2,500 NCC students from 50 schools in Indore took part in the campaign, guided by Group Headquarters NCC Officer Deepak Kumar, who praised the students' enthusiasm.

Inspiring Participation

Mega plantation drive at Reoti Range | FP Photo

Among the many inspiring stories, 40-year-old Poonam Mandani, affected by paralysis, planted a tree with the help of her mother, Urmila Mandani, and the medical team. Her determination added a poignant touch to the day's events.