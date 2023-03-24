MP: Jugaad boat to be passe as govt clears culvert over Goi river in Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of villagers will not have to risk their life to cross river Goi as the state government has approved construction of a culvert. Instructions for preparation of DPR have already been issued.

The villagers welcomed and thanked former minister Antarsingh Arya for the decision.

BJP spokesperson Sunil Aggarwal said that for the last many years villagers were demanding construction of a culvert on Naktirani - Goi river between Sendhwa and Pisnaval Road and about 6km from Sendhwa years.

People risked their lives by building jugaad boats to cross the river which was quite dangerous.

Agarwal stated that the villagers had to travel 16 kms due to the high water in the river due to lack of culvert.

Seeing the problem, former minister Antarsingh Arya wrote to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, requesting that the culvert be built. Nakti Rani Pulia became popular after many visits to Bhopal.

When Chief Minister Chouhan visited Chachariya village during the PAISA Act conference, former minister Arya apprised the Chief Minister of the reality and raised the demand of culvert.

The Chief Minister immediately ordered the construction. The order is a gift to residents of six villages.

A large number of villagers visited former minister Arya's residence and greeted him and the CM with flowers.

Arya stated on this occasion that the people of Naktirani, Pisnaval, and Jhopli would not have to travel on jugaad boat.