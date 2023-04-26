MP: Jawad man records video before ending life, blames secy for the extreme step

Dhannalal Gayri |

Jawad (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year old man committed suicide by consuming poison, allegedly after being repeatedly harassed by the gram panchayat secretary in Jawad tehsil of Neemuch district.

The victim shot a video before committing suicide in which he could be seen blaming the gram panchayat secretary for an extreme step in his own dialect. The video went viral on social media sites.

The tragic incident took place at Athana village, under Jawad police station. The victim, identified as Dhannalal Gayri, 40, a resident of Athana village under Jawad police station, had been blackmailed for some time by gram panchayat secretary Premchand Mali over a property dispute.

Mali had partnered with Gayri to purchase property and took Rs 30 lakh, but it turned out to be a fake sale deed. The victim made the decision to kill himself because he was trapped and had nowhere else to go.

But before that, he made a video in which he enumerated the whole situation and could be heard saying that Mali was threatening to lodge false complaints against him after asking for money.

Kin of the victim held a demonstration at the district hospital, demanding justice and appropriate action against Mali. On being informed, DSP Vimlesh Uike, Cant. SHO Yogendra Singh Sisodiya rushed to the site and pacified the protestors.

The body was handed over to kin after the postmortem. Additional SP Sunder Singh Kanesh said that

A case was registered with Jawad police station, and further investigation is underway, probing the allegations levelled in the video.

AASRA helpline no. |