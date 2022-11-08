MP: Jaora’s Harendra reselected in the Indian Basketball Team

e-Paper Get App
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 08, 2022, 03:30 PM IST
Harendra Singh Tomar | FP PHOTO
Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Harendra Singh Tomar, hailing from Jaora town, Ratlam district, (International player), has been reselected in Indian Men’s Basketball Team for International Basketball Competition to be organised in Saudi Arab from November 8-11 and Lebanon from November 12-15.

Earlier too, Tomar represented the Indian basketball team in a Basketball Competition held in Jordan (southwest Asia). Tomar (Mumbai Titans team) also participated in the Basketball Premier League which was recently held in Kochi (Kerela) from October 12- 20, 2022.

Harendra along with bright basketball players from across the country were invited to a special training camp held in Banglore, Karnataka, on October 21. Siberian coach Vaseline Matic provided training to basketball players in the camp. Bringing laurels to the state, Tomar’s selection has been held based on his outstanding performance in International Tournament.

Ashok Sethiya, the convener of the district basketball association, said that it is a great matter of pride for the whole state that Harendra Singh has been reselected in the Indian Team to perform on an International platform. Harendra Singh Tomar credits his success to sports teacher V P Richharia and state Basketball Association President Kulwinder Singh Gill.

On this achievement, district basketball association president and MLA Rajendra Pandey, secretary Vijay Pamecha, union officials, coaches Apar Singh Gambhir, and Manudev Singh extended best wishes for future endeavours.

