MP: 'Is Mohabbat Ki Dukan Filled With So Much Poison Against Sanatan Dharma, Hindutva?,' Asks CM Chouhan On Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has slammed DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over the remark on Sanatan Dharma and asked whether 'Mohabbat Ki Dukan' is filled with so much poison against Sanatan Dharma, Hindutva.

CM Chouhan made the remark while talking to the reporters in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district on Monday.

"The Sanata Dharma in which there is faith of crores of people from years, the Sanatan Dharma which proclaims Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. The whole world is one family. The Sanatan Dharma which talks about goodwill not only in human beings but also in creatures, wishes for the welfare of the world, not only his own," the CM said.

Whatever Udayanidhi Stalin said about Sanatan Dharma and after that the people of INDIA alliance are supporting it. Sanatan Dharma is being compared with Malaria, Dengue and Corona and said that it should be ended, CM Chouhan said, adding that different Congress leaders are giving statements in support of the remark.

'Sanatan Dharma was, is and will remain'

The Chief Minister said, "I want to ask Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, you used to talk about Mohabbat Ki Dukan. Is your Mohabbat Ki Dukan filled with so much hatred, so much poison against Sanatan Dharma, Hindutva? Was the meeting you held in Mumbai (of the INDIA alliance) to finish 'Sanatana Dharma.'"

"I want to seek answers from Former CMs Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, do they agree with such statements? Is the audacity being made to violate the faith of crores of people of the country in this way? I definitely say that many people came to finish Sanatan Dharma, but no one could finish it. These people will also not be able to finish it," Chouhan further said.

Sanatan Dharma was, is and will remain, he added.

Notably, railing against Sanatan Dharma at a conference in Chennai on Saturday, Udhayanidhi said, "Few things cannot be opposed, they should only be abolished. We can't oppose Dengue, mosquitoes, Malaria, or Corona, we have to eradicate them. In the same way, we have to eradicate Sanatana (Sanatan Dharma). Rather than merely opposing Sanatana, it should be eradicated."