MP: Inter-State Arms Smuggler Held With Five Country-Made Pistols In Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant crackdown on illegal arms trade, Varla police have apprehended an inter-state arms smuggler with five country-made pistols on Thursday.

As per station in-charge Dinesh Singh said that following a tip-off, a police team, under the guidance of of SP Puneet Gehlod, arrested accused identified as Atish Yadav, 20-year-old of Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh from Dudhkheda village (Sendhwa).

Upon the arrest, police officials discovered and seized five country-made pistols, along with a mobile phone and goods valued over Rs 1 lakh. The accused was currently undergoing interrogation to unveil further details of the smuggling network. ASI Pandhari Solanki, Baliram Patidar, head constable Gajendra Yadav played crucial roles.

Umarti Village: A Hub for Illegal Weapons Manufacturing and Distribution

Umarti village, situated under the jurisdiction of Varla police station, has been infamous for production and sale of illegal weapons. The arms manufactured in Umarti are not only distributed locally but also supplied to various districts in Madhya Pradesh, as well as states like Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Police have been consistently cracking down on illegal weapon activities in UmartI. The village predominantly has members of the Sikligar community. The police have been actively engaging with them in an effort to discourage illegal activities.

Recently, ASP Anil Kumar Patidar and SDOP Kamal Singh Chauhan conducted a dialogue with the Sikligar community, urging them to abandon illegal business practices and join the mainstream society.