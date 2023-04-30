MP: Industries put spanner in municipality effort to top in cleanliness survey in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A few industries in Pithampur Municipal area are putting a spanner in administration’s effort to bag top place in Cleanliness Survey 2023.

These industries are using darkness of night to dump off waste material, contaminated water and chemicals, including canteen waste and construction material, in deserted places through tankers, tractor trolleys, dumpers etc. This exercise begins late in the night and continues till wee hours.

Though many industries pay agencies and contractors for disposal of waste and other materials, they use the darkness to dump waste in open areas to save money.

Municipality is spending crores to make the city number one in the country and the state in cleanliness survey by creating mass awareness. They have also started segregating wet and dry waste in trenching ground to make compost and bricks.

Media and locals have informed CMO Dr Madhu Saxena, municipal president Sevanti Bai, Suresh Patel and health officer BS Mehte about the illegal practice of few industries.

On Thursday, health officer Mehte and health inspector Prem Chouhan caught a contractor red-handed dumping construction material and garbage from an under construction site and fined Rs 15,000 on the spot. They also warned of strict action in case of repeat.

Municipal President’s representative Suresh Patel said that in view of cleanliness survey 2023, the entire municipal council is busy making the city clean.

Patel urged industries that they could give their waste to municipality by paying a nominal fee.

At the same time, he sought industrialists’ cooperation in the cleanliness survey by taking care of cleanliness outside and around the industries and to make the outside environment beautiful.