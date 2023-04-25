MP: Indoreans throng dental clinics to achieve picture-perfect smile

White teeth are desired by everyone |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Peace begins with a smile. Remember this famous quote by Mother Teresa? Now, whether your smile brings peace to the world or not is quite debatable, but a beautiful smile can definitely help in elevating your personality. Indoreans seem to have understood this fact really well as, according to a Nai Dunia report, many youngsters in the city are opting for smile designing to get a perfect smile.

Smile designing is a cosmetic treatment or a dental procedure which artistically creates straighter, whiter and beautiful natural looking smiles through certain procedures such as dental veneers, composite bonding, teeth whitening and tooth implant.

Shreya Verma, a resident of Indore, is a receptionist at a hotel in Mumbai. She said that she used to feel uncomfortable talking to VIPs due to her yellow and crooked teeth.

Smile boosts confidence

“After smiling designing, now I have started talking to everyone with a smile. Due to the shine in the teeth, my face has also brightened. Since the treatment is cheap in Indore, I got it done here,” she said.

Prateek Kadam, is in the marketing sector and had yellow teeth, so he got smile designing done.

Prateek said, “My teeth are white now, so I don’t hesitate in going in front of anyone and also laugh openly.”

More people opting for invisible braces

Apart from smile designing, invisible braces have also become a trend these days to fix crooked teeth without having to feel uncomfortable while smiling.

Roma Rai, who is making a career in modeling said, “I hesitated in smiling due to my crooked teeth. When I got invisible braces installed, my teeth became visibly perfectly straight. It has helped me a lot in my career.”

The smile designing craze

Dentist Dr. Kumar Prashant says that the craze of smile designing is increasing among people. With its help, they get a beautiful smile, which boosts their confidence. Also, a large number of patients are now opting for invisible braces.