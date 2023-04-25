 Indore's famous 'jeerawan' added to list of prohibited hand baggage items on flight; passengers term the move 'absurd'
Indore's famous 'jeerawan' added to list of prohibited hand baggage items on flight; passengers term the move 'absurd'

Indore's famous 'jeerawan' added to list of prohibited hand baggage items on flight; passengers term the move 'absurd'

A showcase kept at the airport to inform people about prohibited items contains a packet of jeerawan along with a pistol, knife, scissor, hammer and screwdriver.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 11:11 AM IST
Indore's famous 'jeerawan' added to list of prohibited hand baggage items on flight | PTI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The decision by aviation authorities to add 'jeerawan', a spice often sprinkled on poha, salads etc, to the list of items prohibited in hand baggage on flights evoked mixed response from air passengers at Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar airport on Monday, with some terming it absurd.

Jeerawan, which contains red chillies and several other ingredients and is famous in Indore, has been prohibited in hand baggage as per safety norms laid down by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BSCA), a senior airport official said.

'This is absolutely absurd'

Indore-based entrepreneur Sameer Sharma, a frequent air traveller, said, "I reached Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport two days ago to travel to Jammu and was shocked to see a packet of jeerawan in the showcase. This is absolutely absurd. Jeerawan cannot be kept in the category of hot spices like red chilies."

As per experts, jeerawan is made from cumin, coriander, fennel, clove, cinnamon, red chili, asafoetida, turmeric, salt, dried mango etc. Apart from being a taste enhancer, it is also known to improve digestion and keep the body warm during winters.

article-image

