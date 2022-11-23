MP: Indore Smart City wins global challenge among 41 countries

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore keeps on adding a feather to its cap with each passing day. Indore Smart City Development Limited has excelled in ‘Real Play City Challenge, 2022’, held globally in which 41 countries participated, out of which three cities of India were announced as winners in different categories.

The three Indian cities which won the challenge were Indore, Kohima and Warangal. These three winning cities developed their projects as part of the national Nurturing Neighbourhoods Challenge (NNC) launched in 2019.

‘Real Play City Challenge, 2022’, received a total of 94 entries from 41 countries out of which Indore, the lone city from Madhya Pradesh, won under the category of ‘Places where play supports climate action’. Kohima, in Nagaland, won in the ‘Places where play heals people’ category and Warangal, in Telangana, won in the ‘Places where play unites us all’ category.

According to information, it was the first time that all three categories selected three Indian cities as winners.

Smart City officials said, “The work done by Indore and other cities is highly commendable and the fact that a global platform such as the ‘Real Play City Challenge’ is recognising our efforts is extremely encouraging.”

What is ‘Real Play City Challenge’?

The ‘Real Play City Challenge’ is led by the Real Play Coalition under UNICEF, National Geographic, Arup, IKEA and LEGO Foundation. The Challenge aims at creating a movement to narrow the play gap for 100 million children by 2030 by making play accessible and inclusive. The focus of this challenge is to sensitively plan neighbourhoods to make them young children (age 0-5 years) and caregiver-friendly