MP: Indore-Ratlam passenger train catches fire in Ujjain, no casualties reported

The passenger train was stationed on platform 8 when the mishap occurred.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 21, 2022, 12:58 PM IST
article-image
A passenger train caught fire in Ujjain | FP Photo
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A sudden fire broke out in the bogie of a passenger train standing at the Ujjain railway station at around 12 am on Sunday night.

According to reports, one bogie was completely gutted in the fire. Fortunately, the train was empty at that time and no casualties were reported. The passenger train was stationed on platform 8 when the mishap occurred.

At 7:40 pm, the Indore-Ratlam-Bina passenger train from Nagda station to Ujjain arrived at platform number 5. This was the last stoppage. After all the passengers deboarded, the train was brought to a halt at platform number 8 at 8.40 p.m. Later, a bogie of the train suddenly caught fire at 11.45 p.m.

The RPF GRP and Railway employees reached the spot after seeing smoke and flames coming out of the third compartment except for two guarded coaches of the train.

Four fire engines of the fire brigade reached the platform via Nilganga to extinguish the fire. After an hour the fire was doused.

The Assistant sub-inspector of GRP, KS Tandon, has claimed that the possibility of fire is due to a short circuit.

GRP station in-charge RS Mahajan said that fortunately all the train coaches were closed at the time of the accident. The investigation is being done on the basis of CCTV and other evidence.

