e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Indore players will present a challenge in the state roller skating competition

MP: Indore players will present a challenge in the state roller skating competition

Players will be selected for the national tournament on the basis of this competition

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 08, 2022, 01:19 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 36th MP Roller Skating Tournament will be played in Gwalior from November 8 to 12.Devkinandan Silawat, secretary of Ahilya Roller Skating Sports Society said that 15 players of   Indore district team  will be played in the different age groups of the inline category. Rahul Giri  is the coach of the team. 

Players will be selected for the national tournament on the basis of this competition. Club President Aditya Dixit, Sushma Dubey, Dr Mandakini Silawat, Kuldeep, Ankit, JK Dubey and  Kritika Dongre congratulated players  on their selection. 

Read Also
Indore: Sumit, Valluri Ajay Babu, Ranjit Desai, Sheetal are best lifters
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Misbehaviour, Cong workers place fake currency notes on registrar’s table

Indore: Misbehaviour, Cong workers place fake currency notes on registrar’s table

Indore: MPPSC exams to be held under CCTV surveillance

Indore: MPPSC exams to be held under CCTV surveillance

Indore: Two youths commit suicide in separate cases

Indore: Two youths commit suicide in separate cases

MP: Indore players will present a challenge in the state roller skating competition

MP: Indore players will present a challenge in the state roller skating competition

Indore: Aksh shines in CCI's win

Indore: Aksh shines in CCI's win