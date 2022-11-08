MP: Indore players will present a challenge in the state roller skating competition

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 36th MP Roller Skating Tournament will be played in Gwalior from November 8 to 12.Devkinandan Silawat, secretary of Ahilya Roller Skating Sports Society said that 15 players of Indore district team will be played in the different age groups of the inline category. Rahul Giri is the coach of the team.

Players will be selected for the national tournament on the basis of this competition. Club President Aditya Dixit, Sushma Dubey, Dr Mandakini Silawat, Kuldeep, Ankit, JK Dubey and Kritika Dongre congratulated players on their selection.