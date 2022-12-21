MP: Indore Municipal Corporation launches 'Gangs of Plastic Heist' campaign to rid city of single-use plastic items

'Gangs of Plastic Heist Campaign' launched in Indore to rid the city of single use plastic | Twitter

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has brought out a unique initiative to make Indore single use plastic free. The corporation has launched ‘Gangs of Plastic Heist’ campaign to rid the city of single use plastic on Wednesday.

Sharing the poster of the campaign which is themed around the popular spanish series ‘Money Heist’, the IMC tweeted, “If you are also using banned single use plastic, then, gangs of plastic heist can knock on your doors soon enough.”

The campaign was officially launched on Wednesday morning, with the aim of making Indore number one in cleanliness as well as making the city plastic-free. Health in-charge Ashwini Shukla and additional commissioner Siddharth Jain inaugurated the campaign in Nandlalpura vegetable market.

It will be interesting to see how these campaigns will help the city maintain its streak of being the cleanest city in India.