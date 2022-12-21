Madhya Pradesh: 'Dead man' shows up to disapprove official records in Burhanpur

Representative Image |

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 79-year-old physically challenged man from Chinchala village appeared at a public hearing held at the collector's office on Monday to prove he is not dead and also showed relevant documents. He claimed that this pension was stopped 12 months ago on the ground that he was dead.

As per details, the victim named as Rajaram Choudhary who appeared at a public hearing along with his son Pradeep Choudhary claimed that his pension was discontinued despite the fact that he has a valid voter ID card, ration card and bank statement.

He had received his last pension on January 2022, but it was discontinued after he was shown dead in Janpad Panchayat record. He even voted in recently held Gram Panchayat elections and has been receiving ration every month.

In order to prove he is not dead his son also showed relevant documents to the Chinchola Gram Panchayat secretary.

He said his pension was not restored despite relevant documents shown to the authorities few months back. Janpad Panchayat operator said that pension was stopped as old man appeared dead in the Gram Panchayat Survey. Pradeep made a written complaint, urging officials to restore his old-age pension and also handed over relevant documents.