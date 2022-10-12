MP: IMC narrates cleanliness success mantra at India-EU workshop 

e-Paper Get App
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Representative Photo
Indore (Madha Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation on Wednesday explained its success story on cleanliness at a workshop being organised under the aegis of India and the European Union on sustainable urban planning at Brilliant Convention Center from October 10-14. 

IMC superintending engineer Mahesh Sharma gave a presentation before the participants in the workshop. The workshop is being organised by Indore Development Authority (IDA) and European Union (EU) under the India EU Urban Partnership on Smart and Sustainable Urbanism, with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs being the nodal agency on behalf of the Government of India.

Sharma, giving detailed information about the cleanliness campaign run in Indore city from the year 2015 to the present, narrated how in the past there used to be garbage containers around with heaps of municipal waste dumped in the city. 

He said that the containers were removed and door-to-door garbage collection vehicles were launched in the city. 

 After that, there was no going back. The city kept climbing the cleanliness ladder. It got free from open defection, segregated 6 types of waste at source and turned waste into fuel and manure, banned single-use plastic in the city, cleaned Kanh and Saraswati rivers etc. 

“This year, Asia’s biggest bio-CNG plant which turns waste into gas was also started,” Sharma concluded.

