MP: IMA adjudged best LMA of 2021-22, wins prize for 15th time

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For the 15th time in a row Indore Management Association (IMA) has been declared the best Local Management Association (LMA) by the All India Management Association (AIMA).

IMA has informed that the Association got the best LMA award for 2021-22 at AIMA’s 49th national management convention, held in New Delhi for spreading management practices in the region through training and knowledge sharing. The award was presented by Amitabh Kant, CEO NITI Aayog, CK Ranganathan, past president, Shrinivas Dempo, president, Nikhil Sawhney, senior vice president and Rekha Sethi, director general of AIMA.

The award was received by Ashwin Palshikar, secretary, Dr Upinder Dhar, BOD and Jagwant Singh Mangat AGM of IMA. Akhilesh Rathi, president, IMA dedicated this award to all IMA members and thanked everyone for their consistent support.