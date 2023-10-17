MP: Illicit Liquor Worth ₹1.43 Lakh Seized In Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In yet another crackdown on illegal drug peddlers, Kukshi police, on Tuesday, seized as many as 46 boxes, totalling 552 litters, of illicit liquor worth Rs 1.43 lakh from a car. Meanwhile, the two accused managed to escape from the scene.

Acting on the tip-off that a resident of Kudujheta from Barwani was transporting illicit liquor in the area, the police immediately blocked Barwani Road in front of Sondalbabat Temple.

After some time, police identified the vehicle and started chasing it. Seeing the police, the driver of the vehicle tried to speed up his car, while the person sitting with him managed to jump out of the running car and escape.

The police finally caught the driver and questioned him. He revealed his name as Suban and his partner's name as Anil from Barwani. While searching the car, police recovered 46 boxes of beer worth around Rs 1.43 lakh. During the interrogation, taking advantage of the darkness Suban ran away. After extensive searching, the police couldn’t find both the peddlers.

The police registered a case against Suban and Anil under section 34 (2) IPCC 720/23 of the Excise Act and took up the matter for investigation. The above action was taken under the presence of SDOP Kukshi Sunil Gupta, station in-charge Rajesh Yadav along their team.

Notably, IG (Indore Rural) Rakesh Gupta, DIG (Indore Rural) Rajesh Hingankar, along with SP Manoj Singh, undertaking a special campaign to ensure fair elections, has released orders to enforce strict action against the purchase/sale and peddling of illegal liquor.