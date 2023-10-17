Indore: Boy Killed, Friend Injured In Road Accident

Representational image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old boy was killed while his two friends got injured in a road accident near the city zoo later on Sunday. It is said that they were on a bike which rammed into an electric pole. However, the police are investigating the case to know the circumstances under which the incident happened.

According to the police, the incident took place around 1 am. The deceased has been identified as Monty (17), a resident of Khajrana area.

Monty along with his friends Shakti and Amit, residents of Kabitkhedi area, was going somewhere on a bike when they met with an accident and got injured.

The people informed the police after seeing them injured on the road. They were later taken to the hospital but Monty could not be saved. The police are recording the statements of the injured to know whether their bike was hit by a vehicle or it rammed into an electric pole.

Youth killed in road mishap, friend injured

Another incident took place near Devguradia Bridge late on Sunday. Akshat Kankush, a resident of Rajendra Nagar area was going somewhere on his bike with a friend when they met with an accident.

The circumstances under which the accident happened could not be established yet. It is also said that they were returning from somewhere when they could not see a speed breaker due to which they fell on the road and were injured.

They were taken to the hospital but Akshat could not be saved. The police are investigating the case and the autopsy report is awaited.