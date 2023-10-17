Assembly Election - 2023: Arms License Of Bhopal District Suspended

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Collector and District Returning officer Asheesh Singh, on Monday, suspended all the licenses of weapons and instructed people to deposit within a week in the district.

As per the order issued, except some categories like retired officers, employees, employees of Central Government, State Government Undertakings, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), retired officers, employees, bank guards and approved licensees for renowned sports category, working in Central Government and State Government departments, Arms licenses of all the licensees have been suspended with immediate effect till the Model Code of Conduct remains in effect.

All the licensees have been directed to immediately deposit their weapons in the concerned police station. Those licensees who face threat to life or property from any particular person and for whom it is necessary to keep weapons, their applications submitted by October 19 2023 will be considered by the screening committee and after consideration, they will be allowed to keep weapons. If a license holder deposits his arms with an arms dealer instead of the concerned police station, he will submit a photocopy of the receipt of deposit to the concerned police station. Arms dealers will also give the list of licensees who have deposited arms in the concerned police station.

He said that the weapons should be deposited within a week from today itself. Arms license holders will be given proper receipt. The station in-charge/arms dealer will ensure that the weapons deposited by them are kept in safe custody. One week after the announcement of the results of the Assembly Elections 2023, the weapons will be returned to all the arms licensees without waiting for any order.

