MP: IIT-I team visits gramin hospital school to teach swachhata lesson

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the activities under ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ (EBSB), an IIT Indore team visited a gramin hospital and school of Baigaon village on Tuesday to spread awareness on swachhata and precautions to contain the spread of diseases.

The team, comprising Dr Niraj Kumar Shukla, Dr Shilpa Raut, Suresh Chandra Thakur and Meenaxi Sen, interacted with the patients and villagers. They were made aware of the importance of the Indian culture of swachhata with respect to the current scenario and were also informed of the many government schemes for medical facilities. Jyoti Lovelesh Meena, sarpanch of Baigaon village, was also present and discussed the possibility of working together for the development of society and village.

During the visit to the school of Baigaon village which is one of the villages adopted by IIT Indore, the students, teachers and staff were apprised of proper utilisation of dustbins and first-aid kits. Oximeters, writing material, sports gear, stationery and so forth were distributed by IIT Indore. The first-aid kit will help the school monitor the health of students and teachers and create a conducive environment for academic and co-curricular activities.

Shukla said, “The EBSB team of IIT Indore has been regularly conducting online and offline activities to popularise mathematics and science among students. The team will soon visit this school with IIT Indore’s professors and students to explain various concepts of mathematics and science to the students and teachers.”