MP: IG Sharma Inspects CRPF Group Centre In Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The Inspector General (IG) of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Bhopal, Pawan Kumar Sharma concluded a three-day inspection of the Neemcuch CRPF group centre on Saturday. The inspection involved a thorough review of the facilities and operations at the centre.

During his stay, IG Sharma was welcomed and felicitated by senior officers from various institutions stationed at Neemuch, including DIG SLC Khup and others.

As part of the inspection, he examined various institutions, including a shopping complex and a firing range. The administrative and operational systems were reviewed through a comprehensive powerpoint presentation in the conference hall of the group centre.

Addressing officers and soldiers in a military conference, IG Sharma expressed pride in being at the birthplace of the CRPF, stating that Neemuch holds a special place for the force. He commended the CRPF for effectively handling challenges.

He also observed the Madhya Pradesh Sector Shooting Team's practice for the upcoming Inter-Sector Shooting Competition. A shooting demonstration by the team received high praise from the IG, who wished them luck for the upcoming event.

The evening concluded with the screening of a short film narrating the historical journey and heroic endeavours of the CRPF.

