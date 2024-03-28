MP: Husband-Wife Duo Arrested For Killing Man In Sendhwa, Sent To Jail

Representative Photo |

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): A husband-wife duo was arrested on Tuesday for killing a man from Rampura village, Maharashtra, the police said. The accused Ramdas alias Jugda and his wife Aarti Bai were absconding after killing a man, identified as Narsingh, invited by them to their place on the pretext of celebrating Holi on March 24.

According to police, Narsingh's father Mala reached the house of the accused after hearing his son's screams. The couple was brutally beating Narsingh with a stick. Mala called his brother Malsingh to placate the situation but the couple warned them not to interfere saying it was their matter.

When Narsingh did not return home after a long time, his family members searched for him. They found him lying in an unconscious state near the accused's house. There were wounds on his mouth, neck, chest and back.

The accused couple fled to Ramdas’ in-laws' place in Rampura village, Peda-Boradi, Maharashtra.

The police registered a case under sections 302 and 34 of the IPC and arrested the couple from their place and presented them before a local court, which sent them to jail.

Inspector Dilip Kumar Puri, police station in-charge (rural), SI Mahavir Chandel, ASI Narayan Patidar and others played their role in solving the case.

Man sent to jail for murder

Sendhwa: Pati police arrested accused Annu alias Anil Mankar of killing a 50-year-old man, identified as Khum Singh, a resident of Ubadgarh Wadi Falia with an iron rod. The absconding accused was arrested from his hiding spot in the forest on the banks of river Narmada.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to killing Khum Singh on suspicion of performing occult practice on his wife who had not returned from her maternal home for the past three to four months. The accused was presented before a local court and sent to jail.