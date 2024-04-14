MP: Hundreds Of Fish Die In Chambal

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of fish have been found dead in Chambal River in Melukhedi village under Alot tehsil of Ratlam district, prompting swift action from local authorities. The issue came to light when concerned villagers reported the mass fish deaths to the CM Helpline 181, seeking urgent intervention.

Upon receiving the complaint, the fisheries department was alerted, as per the instructions from the helpline. However, recognising the gravity of the situation, the district administration, Alot development block sub-divisional officer and Alot tehsildar Sonam Bhagat swiftly directed their respective teams to take immediate action.

Following the directives, the patwari promptly visited the Chambal River at Melukhedi, where the fish deaths occurred. A sample of the river water was collected for analysis to ascertain the cause of the fish deaths. Preliminary assessments suggest that lack of oxygen in the water may contribute to the alarming mortality rate among the fish population. The fisheries department has been mobilised to conduct further investigations and take necessary measures to address the situation.

Additionally, the sarpanch has been briefed on the developments, and a detailed Panchnama report is expected to be submitted to the tehsildar, Tal office. Further efforts are underway to mitigate the impact by pouring lime powder into the river. The comprehensive investigation report from the water sampling will provide crucial insights into the cause of the fish deaths.