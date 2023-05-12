MP: Huge quantity of illicit liquor seized in 2 separate cases in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): As a part of ongoing campaign against manufacture, storage and smuggling of illicit and spurious liquor across the district, the team of excise department on Thursday carried out a series of raids and seized a huge quantity of illicit liquor. In two separate searches, the excise teams seized liquor and impounded vehicles used in its illegal transportation, the total costs of the same is said to be around Rs 17 lakh. Acting on tip off, a team excise department blocked Ratlam-Nagda-Dhar road and intercepted a vehicle.

However, taking advantage of darkness, its driver managed to give them a slip. During checking of the vehicle, the team recovered 15 boxes of illicit liquor, 3 boxes of Goa Whiskey, 3 boxes of London Pride Whiskey. A case was registered under relevant sections of MP Excise Act, 1915 and the vehicle was impounded. Later the team chased a pickup vehicle heading towards Bagdi from Dhar in Talwada area.

Team attempted to catch the driver but he also managed to flee leaving the vehicle behind. Team recovered 30 boxes of illicit liquor and 20 boxes of lemount beer. A case was registered under the MP Excise Act. Assistant district excise officer Prashant Mandloi, excise inspector Rajendra Panwar and team played key role in seizure of illicit liquor.