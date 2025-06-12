MP Horror! Man Kills Grandmother Over Money, Hides Body In Bed Box | Representative pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a gruesome crime that shocked the Malharganj area, a 65-year-old woman was murdered by her own grandson after she refused to give him money. The accused, Vikas, strangled his grandmother Shantibai Kishan Dhananjay using her saree and then hid her body in a bed box, police said on Wednesday.

The murder took place late Tuesday night in Salvi Mohalla, Indira Nagar, under Malharganj police station. Police station in-charge Vedendra Singh Kushwah told Free Press that the accused was in an inebriated state and allegedly demanded money from his grandmother. When she refused, an argument broke out, leading to the fatal assault.

The incident came to light the next morning when Shantibai’s maternal granddaughter visited the house. Unable to find her grandmother, she asked Vikas about her whereabouts, but he tried to mislead her and her parents. Sensing something suspicious, the family alerted police.

Upon searching the house, police discovered Shantibai’s body inside the bed box. Vikas’s own child, who was at home, is also said to have revealed key details that helped uncover the crime.

Police arrested Vikas within hours of recovering the body. He is currently in custody and being interrogated further.“The accused was under the influence of alcohol and turned violent during a heated exchange. The investigation is on,” said Kushwah.

Family members, including Shantibai’s son-in-law, told media that the murder likely occurred around 2 am on Tuesday night.