MP High Court Warns Rajasthan Cop Of ₹25,000 Warrant Over ‘Missing’ Newlyweds | AI-generated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has taken a strict stance against the Rajasthan Police for failing to produce a newlywed couple, warning the station house officer (SHO) of Bhawanimandi Police Station, Jhalawar, with a Rs 25,000 bailable warrant if the court’s directions are not met by September 15.

The habeas corpus petition was filed by Lokendra Singh seeking the production of his brother, Krishanpal Singh, and Krishanpal’s wife, Sunita Kumari.

According to court records, the couple married on July 11, 2026. Following threats from family members, Sunita had previously obtained a High Court order on August 11, 2026, directing authorities to grant them police protection.

However, the petitioner alleged that on August 12, Bhawanimandi Police detained the couple.

Krishanpal was arrested under Section 137(2) of the BNS in what his family claims is a false case registered at the instance of the bride's parents, while Sunita was allegedly handed over to her family for illegal detention.

On August 19, the High Court directed police authorities, with support from the SP of Jhalawar, to produce both individuals.

During the September 1 hearing, sub-inspector Pramod Rathore of Police Station Alot (Ratlam) informed the court that when his team visited Jhalawar, Bhawanimandi Police stated Krishanpal was already arrested under a criminal case.

After reviewing an August 31 memo from Bhawanimandi Police, the bench comprising Justice Subodh Abhyankar and Justice Alok Awasthi noted that the document completely ignored the High Court’s prior directions without explanation.

Observing that this apparent defiance amounts to potential contempt of court, the bench ordered that a Rs 25,000 bailable warrant be issued against the Bhawanimandi SHO if Krishanpal is not produced on September 15, though the warrant will stand recalled automatically if he is presented.

Sunita’s father claimed in court that she had gone on a pilgrimage with her aunt. The bench said that Sunita should also be produced for the next hearing. The HC also directed SP of Jhalawar to appear via video conferencing on September 15 to explain the non-compliance.