MP High Court Wants To Issue Directions For All Encroaching Pandals - Seeks State's Reply Within Four Weeks | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh High Court has sought a detailed response from the state government within four weeks over the illegal installation of pandals and other such structures blocking public roads.

A division bench comprising Justice Subodh Abhyankar and Justice Jai Kumar Pillai issued the direction to the state while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed against installation of a pandal covering the entire 15-foot-wide Gandhi Nagar main road.

Following the orders, deputy commissioner of police Narendra Rawat appeared in person before the court and informed it that a 10-foot-wide passage had been reopened for public use on Gandhi Nagar road. Police have also registered a first information report (FIR) against the organiser for obstructing the road.

The High Court expressed displeasure over the delay in taking action and questioned why officials had failed to intervene promptly when the public passage was blocked.

Responding to the court, Rawat said a notice had been issued to the organiser before the police took action. The police subsequently reached the spot and ensured that a 10-foot-wide passage was made available to the public.

During an earlier hearing, the government had informed the court that no valid permission had been granted for the construction of the pandal. The court had questioned how such a large structure could be erected without authorisation and why the responsible officials had failed to stop the unauthorised construction in time.

Advocate Charchit Shastri, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the pandal had severely affected the movement of thousands of families in Gandhi Nagar. The closure of the main road had also adversely affected local businesses, he told the court.

As counsel for the government informed the court that the obstruction on the road has been partially removed, leaving sufficient space for vehicles to pass through, the judges observed that no further interim order is required to be passed at this stage.

However, the court directed the government to file a reply to the petition so that appropriate directions in respect of all such future obstructions can be issued.