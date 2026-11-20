MP High Court Shields 19-Year-Old Live-In Couple Despite State's Claim That Protection Would 'Promote Promiscuousness' | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Can a 19-year-old woman's decision to live with her partner of the same age, against her parents' wishes, invite the State's protection or the State's sermon? The Madhya Pradesh High Court's Indore bench has answered firmly: she is a major, her choice needs protection and moral objections from the government carry no legal weight.

A single bench of Justice Sandeep N Bhatt directed police to protect the couple, both 19 years old, who told the court they were residing together but apprehended "some untoward action" from petitioner Nandini Prajapat's family.

The State opposed the plea. Government Advocate Rajwardhan Gawde argued that the young woman had not even completed 21 years, the marriageable age, and that no case for interference was made out. He went further, arguing that granting protection "would not be in the larger interest of the society, and would promote promiscuousness."

The court was unmoved.

Justice Bhatt, after perusing the documents and the precedent, held that the State's objections could not stand in the way of the woman's autonomy.

"Despite the fact that the petitioner is 19 years old only, and has not even completed 21 years, since she is a major, she is entitled to reside as per her own will, and if she so decides, her choice needs to be protected from external factors," the court observed, allowing the petition.

The bench directed the respondents to provide the petitioners with protection as required. To ensure prompt enforcement, the court ordered that a copy of its order be supplied to the office of the Advocate General so that it reaches the Superintendent of Police, Agar Malwa, without delay.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Susner police station in Agar Malwa district was also directed to share the officer's mobile number with the couple so they could make contact at any time should trouble arise.

In a small but telling rider, the court directed the petitioners' counsel to apprise the couple about "the concerns expressed" by the court, a quiet acknowledgement that while the law stands with the young woman, the path she has chosen carries its own burdens.

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