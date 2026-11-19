Indore Police Resolve 4,345 Cybercrime Investigation Requests, Lead MP Cities But Dispose Of Only 54.23% E-Zero FIRs | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore police have emerged as the top performer among Madhya Pradesh's four major cities in assisting police from other states with cybercrime investigations. However, despite leading in Cyber Investigation Assistance Request (CIAR) disposal and response quality, Indore lagged behind Bhopal and Jabalpur in disposing of E-Zero First Information Report (FIR) cases.

The figures released by the Police Headquarters in Bhopal cover the period from Jan 1 to Nov 10, 2026. The report compares the performance of Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur on various cybercrime-related parameters.

Indore Resolves 4,345 Requests From Other States

Under CIAR, police from other states seek information and technical assistance for cybercrime investigations. Indore police disposed of 4,345 such requests, the highest among the four cities. Bhopal resolved 1,754 requests, followed by Jabalpur with 566 and Gwalior with 387.

Indore recorded a disposal rate of 97.1%, marginally ahead of Bhopal's 97%. Jabalpur registered 95%, while Gwalior stood at 84.1%.

Indore Tops Response Quality Rankings

Indore also led in the quality of responses provided to police agencies investigating cybercrime cases. Its CIAR response quality score stood at 79.4, compared with 76.6 for Bhopal, 76.1 for Gwalior and 74 for Jabalpur.

Bhopal Ahead in E-Zero FIR Disposal

Despite receiving the highest number of E-Zero FIR cases, Indore ranked third in disposal percentage.

Of the 2,034 cases received in Indore, 1,103 were disposed of, registering a disposal rate of 54.23%. In comparison, Bhopal disposed of 1,100 of its 1,515 cases, achieving 72.61%, which was 18.38 percentage points higher than Indore.

Jabalpur disposed of 480 of 776 cases, recording 61.86%, while Gwalior resolved 359 of 812 cases, registering 44.21%.

Indore Records Highest NCRP Hold Requests

Indore also recorded the highest number of hold requests under the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP), with 710 requests. Jabalpur recorded 188, Bhopal 163 and Gwalior 99.

Indore's NCRP hold rate stood at 5.5%, compared with 3.9% in Jabalpur, 1.9% in Gwalior and 1.7% in Bhopal.

Over ?60 Crore Lost to Cyber Fraud, ?7 Crore Recovered

Cyber fraudsters have cheated Indore residents of more than ?60 crore this year. Of this, approximately ?7 crore has been recovered and returned to victims. This means less than 12% of the defrauded amount has been recovered, highlighting the challenge of securing victims' money despite progress in cybercrime investigations.

Parameter

Indore

Bhopal

Gwalior

Jabalpur

CIAR disposal rate

97.1%

97%

84.1%

95%

CIAR response quality

79.4

76.6

76.1

74

CIAR requests resolved

4,345

1,754

387

566

NCRP hold requests

710

163

99

188

NCRP hold rate

5.5%

1.7%

1.9%

3.9%

E-Zero FIR received

2,034

1,515

812

776

E-Zero FIR disposed of

1,103

1,100

359

480

E-Zero FIR disposal rate

54.23%

72.61%

44.21%

61.86%

Source: Police Headquarters, Bhopal. The fraud and recovery figures are separately supplied figures, not part of this comparative table.

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