MP High Court Rejects Transco Pleas Against Enhanced Land Acquisition Compensation | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh High Court has dismissed five civil revision petitions filed by electricity transmission authorities challenging the recovery of enhanced land acquisition compensation from them.

Justice Vinay Saraf held that the executing court had committed no illegality in recalculating the amount payable to landowners in accordance with a subsequent High Court judgment enhancing the compensation.

The cases arose from the acquisition of land for the Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company Limited.

After the Land Acquisition Authority passed awards, affected landowners approached the reference court under Section 18 of the Land Acquisition Act, 1894, which enhanced the compensation.

The landowners subsequently approached the High Court under Section 54 of the Act, which further enhanced it.

Meanwhile, the landowners had initiated execution proceedings to recover the compensation.

As the proceedings were pending when the High Court enhanced the compensation in the first appeal, the executing court recalculated the amount payable and directed the electricity authorities to pay the balance with 15% interest.

The electricity authorities challenged the order, arguing that the executing court had no jurisdiction to recalculate the compensation.

They contended that such recalculation amounted to a further enhancement, which could only be ordered by the reference court.

The respondents argued that the executing court had merely calculated the recoverable amount in accordance with the High Court judgment and had not independently enhanced the compensation.

During the hearing, the petitioner informed the High Court that the entire amount had already been deposited with the executing court during the pendency of the revisions and disbursed to the landowners.

The execution proceedings had consequently been disposed of in satisfaction of the award.

Justice Saraf observed that since the High Court had enhanced the compensation while execution proceedings were pending, the executing court was justified in calculating the payable amount based on the subsequent judgment.

The court found the order just and proper and held that no illegality or irregularity had been committed.

The High Court found no ground for interference and dismissed all five civil revision petitions.