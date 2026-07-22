MP High Court Orders Immediate Free Treatment For Indore Gas Blast Victims | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday reviewed the investigation into the gas pipeline blast caused by illegal boring activity and directed the State to ensure uninterrupted, free treatment for all victims, including critically injured social media influencer Jini Jhala, who is undergoing treatment at Zydus Hospital in Ahmedabad.

Hearing a public interest petition filed by Ritesh Inani, a division bench comprising Justice Subodh Abhyankar and Justice Alok Awasthi was informed by ACP Parag Saini that the police have named five accused, including local corporator Balmukund Soni.

The officer said Jhala's statement is yet to be recorded and that her discharge summary will be required before the chargesheet is filed.

The investigating agency also informed the court that it is awaiting the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) from the Indore Municipal Corporation. Counsel for the civic body assured the bench that it would be submitted within two days.

The court took note of an intervention application alleging that victims were still being charged at Bombay Hospital in Indore, including consultation fees of Rs 2,000 per visit, despite its earlier orders.

The State assured the bench that no charges would be recovered and sought two weeks to respond to a plea seeking interim compensation.

Jhala's counsel informed the court that although her treatment expenses have exceeded Rs 10 lakh, the State has not paid any amount to Zydus Hospital.

Taking serious note of the matter, the High Court directed the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Indore, to immediately release at least part of the payment to ensure that her treatment continues uninterrupted.

The State was also directed to reimburse other injured victims who had incurred medical expenses before the government assumed responsibility.

The matter will next be heard on Aug 3.