MP High Court Orders Fresh Crackdown As Encroachments Return On Key Indore Bridges |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed immediate administrative action to remove fresh encroachments that have sprung up on three of the city’s most vital bridges, despite previous court-driven clearance operations.

The division bench of Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi, hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) by Puneet Sharma, expressed concern over the recurring pattern of illegal occupations on Shastri Bridge, Rajkumar Bridge and Bhandari Bridge. These structures serve as crucial arterial connections across the city.

Anil Ojha, counsel for the petitioner, brought to the attention of the court that while authorities had previously cleared encroachments from all three bridges following judicial intervention, vendors and squatters have once again illegally occupied these public spaces. The recurrence suggests a systemic failure in maintaining cleared spaces and preventing re-encroachment.

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The court, taking cognisance of the submission, directed the respondent authorities to examine the fresh encroachments and, "if there is no legal impediment, take necessary steps to remove the same."