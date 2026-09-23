MP High Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against Panna Collector Usha Parmar | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court has issued a non-bailable warrant against Panna district collector Usha Parmar to secure her presence and compliance with a court order.

The warrant will be executed through the superintendent of police, Panna.

Justice Vivek Jain said, "This Court is satisfied that without issuing non-bailable warrant, it would not be possible to secure the cooperation of the respondent and secure compliance of the order".

"Let non-bailable warrant be issued to secure the presence of sole respondent before this Court on 30.09.2026," the order said.

Parmar had sent a letter dated Oct 5, 2025, to the High Court registrar stating that notices in the contempt petition had been received and a contact officer appointed. The court said nothing was done thereafter.

The court said Parmar appeared intent on avoiding contempt proceedings despite receiving notices.

On Aug 13, 2025, the High Court had directed the Panna collector to decide within 90 days on Javin Ara Rizvi's Dec 24, 2024 representation regarding classification of her service as "Sthai Karmi".