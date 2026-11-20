MP High Court Gives PHE Secretary P Narhari, 3 Officials 45 Days To Comply With Refund Order Or Face Contempt Action | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court came down heavily on state officials, including Public Health Engineering Department Secretary P Narhari, for failing to comply with its Aug 14, 2025, order directing the refund of an unlawfully recovered amount to retired Class III employee Abdul Rahim Nagori.

The court warned that they would face contempt proceedings if the delay persisted.

The case dates back to 2019, when Nagori challenged a 2002 order directing the recovery of Rs 1,87,000 from his pensionary benefits in instalments, allegedly on account of erroneous pay fixation.

On Aug 14, 2025, a division bench had held, relying on the Supreme Court's judgment in State of Punjab vs Rafiq Masih (2015) 4 SCC 334 and a Full Bench ruling of the High Court in State of MP vs Jagdish Prasad Dubey (2024), that recovery of excess salary cannot be made from a retired government servant, particularly when the mandatory procedure under Rules 65 and 66 of Chapter VIII of the MP Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1976, had not been followed.

The High Court had directed the competent authority to compute the exact amount recovered, refund it to the petitioner along with 6% interest from Feb 4, 2019, the date of filing of the petition, and complete the exercise within 90 days.

With the deadline having passed and the refund still pending, Nagori was compelled to file a contempt petition, naming Public Health Engineering Department Secretary P Narhari, Engineer-in-Chief KK Songariya, Executive Engineer Vaibhav Bhavsar and Joint Director, Treasury Accounts and Pension (Ujjain Division), Pawan Kumar Chouhan as respondents.

Hearing the contempt petition, Justice Sandeep N Bhatt directed the respondents concerned to comply with the Aug 14, 2025, order within a further 45 days from the date of receipt of a certified copy of the order.

The High Court stated: "It is made clear that if the order is not complied with within the aforesaid period and the petitioner is again forced to approach this court then the same shall entirely be at the risk and consequences of respondents and they shall be rendering themselves liable for initiation of contempt proceedings against them."

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