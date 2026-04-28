MP High Court Flags Slow Rehab of Narmada Oustees, Seeks Action on Medha Patkar’s Complaints |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has expressed concern over the slow pace of rehabilitation and registration of displaced persons in Narmada-affected districts, while directing the state government to urgently address a range of grievances raised by social activist Medha Patkar.

Hearing a petition filed by Patkar, who appeared in person, a division bench of Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi reviewed a fresh status report submitted by the state on April 28, in compliance with earlier court directions.

According to the report, the government has allotted 25,602 plots across districts such as Khargone, Dhar, Barwani and Alirajpur. However, only 15,330 applications have been received so far, and just 2,095 registrations have been completed. The figures reveal a significant gap between allotments and actual possession.

Officials cited practical difficulties slowing down the process, including seasonal migration of affected families for livelihood and disputes among legal heirs in cases involving deceased beneficiaries. To address these challenges, Land Acquisition Officers have been organising field camps for on-the-spot verification and registrations.

The court acknowledged these efforts but directed authorities to continue the registration process “with promptitude” to ensure timely rehabilitation.

During the hearing, Patkar raised several serious concerns about the ground situation. She alleged that many eligible beneficiaries have still not been allotted plots, while instances of fraud, cheating and forged documentation have surfaced in the process.

She further told the court that several displaced families are still living in temporary tin sheds or government buildings without access to basic amenities. Additionally, she claimed that promised home-building grants have not been disbursed to many beneficiaries.

Court seeks accountability from top official

Patkar also informed the court that she had earlier met additional chief secretary Rajesh Rajora on March 6, 2026, and submitted a detailed representation highlighting unresolved issues, including concerns related to backwater effects. However, she alleged that no concrete action has been taken so far.

Taking note of this, the High Court directed the ACS to examine and address all issues raised by the petitioner. The court also advised that Patkar may be called again for a meeting before final decisions are taken, ensuring her concerns are properly considered.

The bench has scheduled the next hearing for June 29, 2026, directing the state to submit an updated status report along with details of decisions taken by the ACS on the issues raised.